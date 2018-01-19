Former Trump appointee apologizes for racist and other inflammatory comments that led to his resignation

Story highlights "Those words do not reflect who I am or what I stand for, I regret saying them," Higbie said.

Higbie resigned on Thursday from his post as the chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS)

(CNN) Former Trump administration appointee Carl Higbie apologized Friday for the racist, sexist, anti-Muslim and anti-LGBT comments he made on the radio.

Higbie resigned on Thursday from his post as the chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) after CNN's KFile unearthed shocking comments he made about black Americans, Muslims, women, LGBT people, veterans suffering from PTSD and immigrants.

"I'm sorry. I'm not sorry that my words were published, I am sorry that I said them in 2013," Higbie wrote in a tweet on Friday. "Those words do not reflect who I am or what I stand for, I regret saying them. Last night I informed the WH that I was resigning so as not to distract from POTUS' many success. #noexcuses"

In his former role at CNCS, Higbie was responsible for the public image and messaging of the federal department that oversees volunteer services like AmeriCorps and Senior Corps.

Before joining the administration, Higbie was a prominent surrogate for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Read More