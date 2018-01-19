Oregon Democratic senator won't back stopgap spending bill

(CNN) Sen. Jeff Merkley said he will vote against the short-term spending measure Republicans put forth to fund the government and avert a shutdown before the Friday midnight deadline.

The Oregon Democrat said on CNN's New Day he won't support the continuing resolution unless there's deal on immigration and funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program and community health clinics is included.

Merkley argued that Americans will likely blame Republicans for the government shutdown, although a recent Quinnipiac poll shows that Americans are about evenly split on whether they would point the finger at the GOP (32%) or the Democratic Party (34%).

"I think the American people are going to see that the Republicans are in charge of the presidency, they're in charge of the House, they're in charge of the Senate, that Democrats are willing to do a short-term (continuing resolution) to keep negotiations going," Merkley said. "So we're not calling for a shutdown."

