'Hillbilly Elegy' author will not run for Senate

He said he plans to continue investing his time in his nonprofit work and his family

(CNN) Despite a conversation with the top Senate Republican, "Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance will not run for Senate in Ohio, he announced Friday.

"Thanks to everyone who encouraged me to run, but it's just not a good time," he wrote on Twitter

"I thought seriously about running in August 2017, but decided that the timing was awful for my young family," Vance elaborated in a statement accompanying the tweet. "Some things have changed since then, but not enough to make running a good idea."

Vance said he would instead continue investing his time in his nonprofit work and his family.

"Count me out of politics for now," he wrote.

