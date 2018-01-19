Fashion and politics in the age of Trump

Washington (CNN) The weekend of President Donald Trump's Inauguration, Washington was filled with people wearing clothes that said something about their politics. MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters walked past pussyhat-wearing Women's March protesters on the sidewalk. They shared Metro trains and exchanged silent, nervous glances at each other's buttons and shirts. It had the feeling of a sporting event, with rival political slogan tees in place of jerseys.

Clothing is one of the most visible ways people express their politics, and in the first year of the Trump administration, political clothing made news early and often. Below are six items that tell the story of Trump's first year in office through fashion.

The Pussyhat

Ivanka Trump brand

Women's shoes by the Ivanka Trump fashion brand sit for sale at a Manhattan retailer on June 1, 2017 in New York City.

Almost a year later, you still can't buy items from Ivanka Trump's brand at Nordstrom, but some Trump supporters have taken to wearing the brand as a way to show support for the President and his family, even if items are made overseas in countries like China and Indonesia. "When you think about it, what clothing isn't made overseas," Trump supporter Bethany Rhoads told The Washington Post

Winners and Losers tee

Confederate statues across the country came down this summer after white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The national debate about Confederate monuments that followed was one Trump jumped in on. "Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments," he tweeted.

Rapper Killer Mike weighed in himself that month with a line of tees, sweatshirts and patches that trolled those who want to keep the statues up called "Winners and Losers (Check the Scoreboard)." The graphics featured a scoreboard with the timer set to 18:65, a reference to the year the Civil War ended, and the score: Union 1, Confederacy 0. The line made a statement about Confederate statues as participation trophies for losers, and used a typically conservative frame to celebrating the Union's victory in a boastful, patriotic way, a Civil War version of "Back to Back World War II Champs" shirts and tanks.

Second-Generation MAGA hats

The "Make America Great Again" hat found a new life after the 2016 campaign, remixed and rereleased in a way no modern campaign merchandise has before. Trump ditched the original MAGA hat weeks after Election Day, donning a "USA" hat with a "45" on the side. Then came a special edition Inauguration hat. There were pastel-colored hats released for spring, an orange Jack-o'-lantern hat for Halloween, and a Christmas hat, with lights stitched across the front and "Merry Christmas" on the back.

Trump filed to run for reelection on Inauguration Day, much earlier than his predecessors did, and his campaign shop has kept up. Ace Specialties, the Louisiana company that makes the hats, has produced more than 750,000 of them and plans to make a special hat to commemorate the millionth sale, its president Christl Mahfouz told CNN in an email.

LeBron 15s

The "Equality" sneakers of LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during game against the Washington Wizards on December 17, 2017 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

LeBron James debuted the latest edition of his Nike shoes in September at New York Fashion Week. They were inspired in part by terracotta warrior statues he and designer Jason Petrie saw during a visit to China. But it wasn't until the Cleveland Cavaliers' opening game the following month the shoes took on political significance. James wore a custom pair that said "EQUALITY" in gold across the back. When the Cavs came to Washington to play the Wizards, he wore another pair of "EQUALITY" LBJ15s, one black, the other white.

"Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men and women, black or white or Hispanic," James said when he was in Washington, according to the Post . "It doesn't matter your race, whatever the case may be, this is a beautiful country, and we're never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are."

Fred Perry polo

Pro-Trump supporters argue with an anti-fascist demonstrator at the "Mother of all Rallies" (MOAR) event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

The Proud Boys, a far-right group whose members describe themselves as Western chauvinists, adopted the shirt as a uniform. Black with yellow stripes on the collar and sleeves and a yellow Fred Perry laurel wreath logo on the left chest, these shirts were often worn with red MAGA hats at protests and rallies the Proud Boys attended.