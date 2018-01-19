Employee sues Fannie Mae, saying she was hired for IT but boss required sex

Story highlights Suit claims Joseph King was to mentor dancer Soleil Bonnin in a new career

It soon became clear she was being paid to have sex and party with him, suit says

Washington (CNN) A former adult dancer is suing Fannie Mae for sexual harassment and hostile work environment, claiming she was hired under the guise of working for the IT department but was instead expected to serve as personal entertainment for one of the mortgage company's senior directors.

Employee Soleil Bonnin filed the lawsuit this week in superior court in Washington, saying that "contrary to its public message and its internal policies, Fannie Mae promotes a culture that mistreats women, including hiring and paying them to have sex with upper management, and tolerates illegal, extreme, and abhorrent sexual harassment."

Fannie Mae is run as a private company that insures mortgages made by home lenders, which helps to lower the cost of home loans to borrowers. But a bailout of the company during the 2008 financial crisis left it in the control of the US Treasury Department.

Bonnin claims former IT department manager Joseph King hired her in July 2016, with no work experience in IT, shortly after they met at the strip club where she worked. King offered to mentor her into a new career at Fannie Mae, according to the lawsuit. But the lawsuit claims it soon became clear that Bonnin was being paid about $90,000 to have sex and party with him during work hours.

