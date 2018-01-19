Who's affected by a shutdown: By the numbers

Washington (CNN) If Congress can't agree on a plan to fund the federal government before time runs out, a shutdown is expected to affect millions of Americans.

For starters, the continuing resolution proposed by House Republicans would include a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program -- but if it doesn't pass the Senate, CHIP will be funded only through March.

And thousands of federal employees will be placed on furlough -- meaning they won't report to work Monday.

Since the last shutdown, the District of Columbia has made changes to its protocol to help protect Washington services from being affected by a federal shutdown. Mayor Muriel Bowser vowed that city services will continue, unlike last time when some city employees, such as garbage collectors, were furloughed.

"People from across the nation and around the world come to visit Washington, DC, our nation's capital," said Department of Public Works Director Chris Shorter in a statement. " We take great pride in our city and want to ensure that it's clean and looks its best, regardless of what's happening at the federal level."

