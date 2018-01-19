Breaking News

Who's affected by a shutdown: By the numbers

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 7:22 AM ET, Fri January 19, 2018

Washington (CNN)If Congress can't agree on a plan to fund the federal government before time runs out, a shutdown is expected to affect millions of Americans.

For starters, the continuing resolution proposed by House Republicans would include a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program -- but if it doesn't pass the Senate, CHIP will be funded only through March.
And thousands of federal employees will be placed on furlough -- meaning they won't report to work Monday.

Who's affected by the government shutdown?

    • 700,000 undocumented immigrants who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be affected, as there's currently no fix in place ahead of the March 5 deadline
    • 9 million children who are under the Children's Health Insurance Program -- whose parents usually earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford private health coverage -- will have less certainty about the future of their health care
    • About 1.3 million active-duty military will be expected to work potentially without pay. The military is currently paid through February 1.
    • In the 2013 government shutdown, about 850,000 government employees were furloughed each day -- and there could be a similar number this time around
    • 1.87 million civilian government workers could be exempt from furlough -- including the workers at the Transportation Security Administration and food safety inspectors, border patrol officers and federal prison guards
    • 681,170 residents in Washington, DC, could potentially not receive basic services such as trash pickup, because the city budget is tied with the federal budget
    • Up to 417 national park sites could be closed, though the Trump administration is going to "try to allow limited access wherever possible," Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift told CNN
    • 19 Smithsonian museums will be closed