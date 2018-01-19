Who's affected by a shutdown: By the numbers

Washington (CNN) If Congress can't agree on a plan to fund the federal government before time runs out, a shutdown is expected to affect millions of Americans.

For starters, the continuing resolution proposed by House Republicans would include a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program -- but if it doesn't pass the Senate, CHIP will be funded only through March.

And thousands of federal employees will be placed on furlough -- meaning they won't report to work Monday.

Who's affected by the government shutdown?