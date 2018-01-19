Story highlights The bill would require doctors to provide medical care to a fetus who is born alive during an abortion

House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed attendees, praising House Republicans for passing the bill

Washington (CNN) An anti-abortion rights bill passed in the House Friday morning ahead of the March for Life, the biggest yearly event for anti-abortion activists in Washington.

If the doctor fails to provide medical care, they could face a criminal fine, up to five years in prison, or both.

It's not clear whether such a bill would advance in the Senate, where it would likely require at least 60 votes to break a filibuster.

The bill was first introduced by then-Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned in December after allegations of sexual harassment.

