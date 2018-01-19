The Democratic Party is progressing -- some members need to catch up

Jeff Weaver is a senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, and former campaign manager for Bernie Sanders 2016. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) In the 2 1/2 years since Sen. Bernie Sanders launched his presidential campaign, the Democratic Party has felt the Bern. A $15 minimum wage, campaign finance reform, access to a free college education and health care for all Americans -- issues central to Sen. Sanders' campaign -- have gained a brighter spotlight in the Democratic platform. It's a testament to the power of the political revolution.

In the past few months, we've witnessed the awesome impact Democrats can have when they're united. Together, we defeated the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. We've held demonstrations to oppose the Trump tax scam. We elected a Democratic governor in Virginia, in addition to turning 16 Republican-held districts blue . And we even elected a Democratic senator in deep-red Alabama.

Since the 2016 election, Democrats have begun to reclaim the mantle of economic populism. But that doesn't mean our work as progressives is complete. There are still some members of our party who refuse to join the awakened Democratic Party. They would rather compromise with Republicans on issues that benefit Wall Street at the expense of consumers on Main Street.

Those Democrats elected need to understand where progressives are and catch up. Quickly.