Screw up (in small ways) at parenting. It's good for your kids

Go Ask Your Dad is parenting advice with a philosophical bent as one dad explores what we want out of life, for ourselves and our children, through useful paradigms and best practices. Share your insight at the CNN Parenting Facebook page.

(CNN) Your parents messed up. They didn't mean to, but they did, somehow.

They did their best, your parents, and most of the time their instincts were spot on. But while planting all those beautiful flowers that would eventually bloom in your personality garden, a few weeds grew there as well.

And now you may be unintentionally messing up your own kids up, despite being conscientious and also doing what you think is right.

It's all OK. You turned out well or great. Your kids are well or great. Trying your best really counts. Don't spend a lot of time worrying about your parental shortcomings because, in general, you are teaching your children important lessons, consistent with your values, and a lot of that is going to stick no matter what you're not doing right.

