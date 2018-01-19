Windstorm wreaks havoc across Germany, Netherlands

(CNN) Germany woke up to scenes of devastation Friday after a powerful storm flattened buildings, disrupted transport links and killed at least six people.

Police said two of the dead were firefighters killed by falling trees and debris, while a 68-year-old van driver was killed when his vehicle was blown onto the other side of the street.

In the city of Cologne, where the airport was briefly closed Thursday, a baby was born in a car after road closures made it impossible for the mother to reach hospital, the city's fire service said.

A picture taken on January 18, 2018 shows metal roofing sheets from a supermarket blocking a road in Menden, western Germany, as the region is hit by the storm named "Friederike".

An agricultural building collapsed during a heavy storm in Meimbressen, central Germany, on Thursday.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn suspended all long-distance rail traffic Thursday. It has resumed long-haul services in some areas, but warned of possible delays.

Rail services in North Rhine-Westphalia and parts of Rhineland-Palatinate, in the west of the country, remained suspended and would not resume service Friday, according to Deutsche Bahn.

