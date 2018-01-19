List of actors refusing to work with Woody Allen grows

In the wake of the #MeToo movement and Time's Up campaign, which have focused attention on the treatment of women, the list of actors who have denounced the famed director is growing.

The most recent actor to do so is Colin Firth, who appeared in Allen's 2013 film "Magic in the Moonlight."

The actor's comment came the same day "CBS This Morning" aired Dylan Farrow's first televised interview in which she again asserted that her father had molested her when she was seven years old.

Allen has consistently, and vehemently denied the allegation and was not charged.

Investigators concluded at the time that Farrow had not been abused, according to The New York Times, which covered the custody proceedings after Allen filed for custody of his three children with Mia Farrow in 1992.

"When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare," Allen said in a statement released Thursday. "They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup."

But as Hollywood has seen several powerful men fall after allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, some actors have come forward to say they will no longer work with Allen.

In separate interviews Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino, who both have appeared in Allen projects, said they won't work with him again.

"We are in a day and age when everything must be re-examined," Sorvino added. "This kind of abuse cannot be allowed to continue. If this means tearing down all the old gods, so be it."

In a podcast with The Hollywood Reporter , "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan said she regretted working with Allen on the Amazon series "Crisis in Six Scenes."

"Honestly, it's the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately," she said. "And while I can't take it back, it's important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview."

Rebecca Hall , who appears in Allen's new film "A Rainy Day in New York" announced via social media that she would be donating the salary she earned to the Time's Up movement, which has been raising money for a legal defense fund for victims of sexual harassment and abuse across industries.

"I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today," Hall wrote of working with Allen. "It's a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I've donated my wage to @timesup."

Her co-star, Timothee Chalamet, did the same.

Chalamet said in an Instagram that because of "contractual obligations" he has been unable to speak about Allen. He said he would donate his salary to three charities, including Time's Up.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

"I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," he said.

And they are just the latest stars.

Ealier this month, "The Deuce" actor David Krumholtz tweeted he had made a mistake working with Allen on the 2017 drama "Wonder Wheel."