Lupita Nyong'o penning children's book about colorism

(CNN) Lupita Nyong'o has spoken powerfully about discrimination against darker skin and now she's writing a book about it.

The Academy award-winning actor will write "Sulwe" for Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers.

The book, which will be aimed at children ages 5 to 7, will tell the story of a 5-year-old girl growing up in Kenya who struggles with having the darkest skin tone in her family.

"Sulwe is a dark skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure, and awakens with a reimagined sense of beauty," Nyong'o wrote in her announcement of the book on Instagram. "She encounters lessons that we learn as children and spend our lives unlearning. This is a story for little ones, but no matter the age I hope it serves as an inspiration for everyone to walk with joy in their own skin."

