Photos: Growing celebrity families Jamie Lynn Spears announced in December that she and husband, actor Jamie Watson, are expecting their first child together. The couple married in 2014 and Spears has a daughter, Maddie, who is 9, from a prior relationship. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actress Eva Longoria and husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón are expecting their first child together, according to People magazine. The couple married in 2016. Bastón, president of Latin American media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage. Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families "The Late Late Show" host James Corden tweeted in December that he and his wife, producer Julia Carey, welcomed their third child, a girl. The couple are already parents to son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting a second daughter. The pair revealed the news in December on Instagram with a little help from their toddler daughter, Jasmine Lia. Johnson also has a teen daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical "Hamilton," and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2010 and have a a three-year-old son, Sebastian. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced in November that baby no. 2 is on its way. Daughter Luna was born in April 2016. Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Model Eniko Parrish and her husband, comedian Kevin Hart, have welcomed their first child, a boy. Hart tweeted about the birth of Kenzo Kash Hart on November 21. Hart has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage. Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Singer Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah revealed that they secretly married in July 2017 while on vacation and are expecting their first child in Spring 2018. Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actress and cooking show host Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict announced via social media in November that they are expecting their second child. The couple are already the parents of a six year old son, Cree. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Hamzi Hijazi and actress Jaime Pressly welcomed twins Leo and Lenon in October she announced on her Instagram account. Pressly has a 10 year-old son with a former boyfriend. Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Billy Joel is going to be a dad for the third time. The 68-year-old told The Belfast Telegraph that his fourth wife, Alexis Joel, is pregnant with their second child and the baby is due next month. Billy Joel's spokesperson confirmed the news to CNN. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1. The pair announced in April that they were expecting. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are expecting a child together, two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN. It will be the first for Jenner, 20. She is due in February. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Breaking Bad " star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1. The couple announced their engagement in December 2016. Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship. Hide Caption 19 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she was pregnant with twins, gave birth to Sir and Rumi in June and a month later shared a photo of them. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child. Hide Caption 25 of 26