Check out the new 'Heathers'

Story highlights Cult film from late '80s gets a TV update

TV series premieres March 7

(CNN) Before "Mean Girls," there was "Heathers."

The 1988 dark comedy is now considered a film cult classic, and it's getting a small screen update.

The trailer for the new "Heathers" TV series has dropped, and this time around the group is more inclusive of other races and genders, but there is still that viciousness familiar to high school cliques.

The original film starred Shannen Doherty, Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, and Doherty pops up in the new trailer.

"Heathers" premieres March 7 on the Paramount Network.