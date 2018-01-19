(CNN) GLAAD announced the nominees for the organization's media awards on Friday, which recognize LGBTQ-inclusive content.

Netflix received seven nominations for shows, includiing "Sense 8" and "One Day at a Time." Amazon scored three nominations, while Hulu received one for "The Handmaid's Tale."

ABC, CBS, and NBC each received six nominations.

GLAAD also announced a special recognition award for Jay-Z's song and music video "Smile," featuring his mother Gloria Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian.

