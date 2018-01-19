Photos: Take a look at life and career of Morgan Freeman. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Freeman's castmates on "The Electric Company" included (from left) Lee Chamberlin, Bill Cosby, Rita Moreno, Judy Graubart and Skip Hinnant.

Freeman was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway play "The Mighty Gents." He is seen here with his wife, Jeanette, at the play's opening party on April 12, 1978.

Freeman appeared in the 1980 TV movie "Attica," the story of the revolt at New York's Attica State Prison.

Photos: Freeman appeared in the 1980 TV movie "Attica," the story of the revolt at New York's Attica State Prison. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Freeman and Jessica Tandy both won Golden Globes for best actor in a musical or comedy for their co-starring roles in "Driving Miss Daisy." The 1989 movie also won the Golden Globe for best motion picture -- musical or comedy.

Freeman and Brad Pitt played a pair of detectives hunting a serial killer in the 1995 movie "Se7en."

Morgan Freeman is seen with his second wife, Myrna, and their family at an American Cinema Awards event in Los Angeles in 1996.

One of Freeman's most enduring roles was in the 1994 film "The Shawshank Redemption," opposite Tim Robbins. The two played friends trying to hold onto hope while serving life sentences in a 1940s-era prison.

Freeman won the 2005 Academy Award for best supporting actor for "Million Dollar Baby." The boxing film swept the awards that year, winning best picture, best director for Clint Eastwood and best actress for Hilary Swank.

Freeman displays his hands after placing them in cement in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, in Los Angeles, in 2002.

Freeman has played God twice in the movies. Here he is with Jim Carrey in 2003's "Bruce Almighty." He followed it up with "Evan Almighty," opposite Steve Carell, in 2007.

Freeman prepares to be driven during the Mercedes Benz-AMG Driving Experience prior to the Laureus World Sports Awards at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 21, 2006, in Barcelona, Spain.

Freeman poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 15, 2012.

Freeman attends a reception hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors recipients in the East Room of the White House in Washington on December 2, 2012. Freeman received the honor in 2008.

Freeman, the host and executive producer of the series "The Story of God with Morgan Freeman," poses with co-producer Reza Riazi (left), executive producer Lori McCreary, writer and executive producer James Younger, co-producer Kelly Mendelsohn and Alicia Marie Agramonte at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner in Pasadena, California, on January 14, 2018.

Photos: Freeman, the host and executive producer of the series "The Story of God with Morgan Freeman," poses with co-producer Reza Riazi (left), executive producer Lori McCreary, writer and executive producer James Younger, co-producer Kelly Mendelsohn and Alicia Marie Agramonte at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner in Pasadena, California, on January 14, 2018. Hide Caption 17 of 18