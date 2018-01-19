Van Jones kicks off new show with Jay-Z

(CNN) CNN's Van Jones has a brand new show, and it's premiering with one serious superstar of a guest: rapper Jay-Z.

The 21-time Grammy Award-winner and cultural icon will sit down for an exclusive interview on the debut episode of "The Van Jones Show," which airs on CNN at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 27.

The two will discuss their shared activism and explore the themes of Jay-Z's most recent album "4:44," ranging from racial and social issues to financial knowledge and responsibility.

The twice-monthly show will feature political and cultural guests and include raw conversations with Americans from across the country.

Jones said he was "beyond thrilled" to kick off the first show with the legendary hip-hop artist.

