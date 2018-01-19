String of brutal rapes shocks India

New Delhi (CNN) Five alleged rapes, mostly of minors, within five days in the northern Indian state of Haryana, has forced the issue of sexual violence back onto India's national agenda, provoking widespread condemnation.

Last Friday evening, the half-naked body of a 15-year-old girl was found floating in a canal in Jind district, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) west from the capital New Delhi. Her numerous injuries, both internal and external, were consistent with those of gang rape, according to the police officer leading the investigation.

The girl, who has not been named under laws meant to protect the victims of sexual assault, had gone missing from her home in the village of Jhansa on January 9. A primary suspect in the case, a 18-year-old male student allegedly known to the victim, was found dead on Tuesday in what police have described as a decomposed state. The discovery of the young man's body has complicated the ongoing investigation and put pressure on police efforts.

And that pressure is building.

The incident was just one of four alleged incidents of sexual assault to occur in Haryana in the space of 72-hours.