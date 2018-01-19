There's only been one other female leader in modern history who led government while pregnant

(CNN) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isn't the first prime minister to expect a baby while in office.

Then and now

Ardern said she would be taking six weeks leave following the baby's birth. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters would serve as acting prime minister during that time.

"I am not the first woman to multi-task, I'm not the first woman to work and have a baby," she said. "I know these are special circumstances but there will be many women who will have done this well before I have."

Benazir Bhutto with Rajiv Gandhi on her right in Paris on July 13, 1989.

The challenges were far more daunting for Bhutto 27 years ago.

She was apprehensive that her rivals, who wanted an interim government in place while she was having a baby, wanted to push her aside. She went to a Karachi hospital "incognito" and had Bakhtawar via a Caesarian section, according to London's Independent newspaper

"The next day I was back on the job, reading government papers and signing government files," she later wrote.

"Only later did I learn that I was the only head of government in recorded history actually to give birth while in office. It was a defining moment, especially for young women, proving that a woman could work and have a baby in the highest and most challenging leadership positions."