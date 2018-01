What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN) A couple says, "I do." An actor says, "Maybe." And Amazon says, "No way." Here's this week's politics-free side of the news.

Love is in the air

Strange but sweet

A fan asked David Harbour to be the officiant at her wedding. The 'Stranger Things' star responded with a challenge. Also he wants the first piece of cake.

Amazon HQ2 snubs

You may think you're cold

Don't even think about it

Lost and found