Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) Protests erupt after a college freshman posts video on social media full of racial slurs and taunts. Late-night hosts take their turn poking fun at President Donald Trump's physical exam. A nearly 1,500-foot-long bridge collapses in South America, and a terrifying boat collision is caught on camera. These are the videos you don't want to miss from this week.

College student expelled after racial slurs in video

A student is no longer enrolled at the University of Alabama after video emerges of her using racial slurs repeatedly on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Comedians mock Trump's health exam

Late-night talk-show hosts throw jabs at the President's first formal medical checkup since taking office.

