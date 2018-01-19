Must-watch videos of the week

Breaking News

(CNN)Protests erupt after a college freshman posts video on social media full of racial slurs and taunts. Late-night hosts take their turn poking fun at President Donald Trump's physical exam. A nearly 1,500-foot-long bridge collapses in South America, and a terrifying boat collision is caught on camera. These are the videos you don't want to miss from this week.

College student expelled after racial slurs in video

A student is no longer enrolled at the University of Alabama after video emerges of her using racial slurs repeatedly on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Comedians mock Trump's health exam

    Late-night talk-show hosts throw jabs at the President's first formal medical checkup since taking office.
    Massive bridge collapse kills at least 10

    At least 10 people are dead after the 1,463-foot-long Chirajara Bridge near Bogota, Colombia, collapsed.

    Dramatic boat crash in Oregon

    Video emerges of fishermen escaping from a boat as a 30-foot Bayliner crashes into it in August on the Columbia River in Oregon. A lawsuit has been filed.

    Senator admonishes Homeland Security chief

    Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey skewers Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for saying she did not recall Trump making vulgar remarks about African nations at a White House meeting on immigration.