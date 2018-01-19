(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The clock is ticking toward a possible government shutdown. The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday night, but Senate Democrats are refusing to vote for it. The Senate must pass the bill by midnight to avoid a shutdown expected to affect millions.
-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer met with President Trump, signaling a possible negotiation. "We made some progress. But we still have a good number of disagreements," Schumer said. Follow live updates here.
-- Trump defended his anti-abortion record in a video address to anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington.
-- The Supreme Court will hear a challenge in April to the latest version of Trump's travel ban.
-- Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman spoke out against serial sexual abuser and former team doctor Larry Nassar. "We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere," Raisman said of the "army of survivors" testifying at Nasser's sentencing.
-- Baltimore's mayor fired the police commissioner after the city logged its highest murder numbers in decades.
-- This year's flu has spread to 49 states and 30 children have died, officials said.
-- Amazon just hiked its monthly Prime membership price.
-- Los Angeles Times staffers voted to form a union.
-- "Lady Bird" and Jay-Z are among those nominated for GLAAD Media Awards.