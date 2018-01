(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The clock is ticking toward a possible government shutdown . The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday night, but Senate Democrats are refusing to vote for it. The Senate must pass the bill by midnight to avoid a shutdown expected to affect millions

-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer met with President Trump, signaling a possible negotiation. "We made some progress. But we still have a good number of disagreements," Schumer said. Follow live updates here

-- Trump defended his anti-abortion record in a video address to anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington.

-- The Supreme Court will hear a challenge in April to the latest version of Trump's travel ban.