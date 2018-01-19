Story highlights Francis says accusations against Bishop Juan Barros amount to slander

Barros has denied knowing about abuses of priest found guilty of child sex abuse

(CNN) Pope Francis' South America trip, billed as a pilgrimage of peace and unity, has struck a controversial chord after he defended a Chilean bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse.

In the port city of Iquique, Chile, his last stop before heading to Peru, Francis defended Bishop Juan Barros, telling reporters Thursday that the accusations amounted to slander, according to BioBioChile radio.

"The day they bring me proof against Bishop Barros, that's the day when I'll talk," Francis said.

Residents of the southern Chilean city of Osorno vehemently objected to Francis' 2015 appointment of Barros as bishop there.

Accusers have said Barros covered up for the Rev. Fernando Karadima, whom the Vatican found guilty of child sex abuse.

Read More