(CNN) On the evening of March 24, 2015, Cheyenne Antoine and Brittney Gargol posed for a selfie and posted it on Facebook before heading out for the night.

Within hours, 18-year-old Gargol was dead, her body found lying on the side of a road in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Nearly two years later Antoine, now 21, confessed to the murder after police identified the belt she used to strangle and kill Gargol.

It was the same belt Antoine was seen wearing in that photograph on the last night of her friend's life.

A match

