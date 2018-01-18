USA Gymnastics cuts ties with Karolyi Ranch and its memories of abuse

(CNN) USA Gymnastics will no longer hold the women's team's training camp at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas, the organization said, after several gymnasts said the location was the site of unchecked sexual abuse from former team doctor Larry Nassar.

"USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. It will no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center," Kerry Perry, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The organization canceled next week's training camp and said it is exploring alternative sites to host training activities and camps until a permanent location is determined.

"Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this. We are committed to a culture that empowers and supports our athletes," she added.