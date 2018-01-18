California couple in torture case could learn of charges Thursday

Story highlights David and Louise Turpin held on suspicion of torture and child endangerment

Riverside County district attorney to hold news conference about case

(CNN) A California couple arrested on suspicion of keeping their 13 children captive and malnourished -- with some of them shackled with chains and padlocks -- could learn Thursday what charges will be filed against them.

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, have been in police custody since Sunday after authorities said they found their children -- ranging in age from 2 to 29 -- appearing "malnourished and very dirty" and three of them chained to furniture at their home in Perris, southeast of Los Angeles.

David Allen Turpin, 56, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

The husband and wife have been held on suspicion of torture and child endangerment, with bail set at $9 million each. No formal charges had been filed in court as of late Wednesday afternoon as prosecutors were still reviewing the case.

Announcements on charges may come Thursday. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is scheduled to hold a news conference in the case at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).

The parents are scheduled to appear in court late Thursday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys.