California couple charged with torture scheduled for court hearing

Story highlights David and Louise Turpin scheduled for court hearing Thursday

Riverside County District Attorney to hold news conference about case

(CNN) David and Louise Turpin, accused of keeping their 13 children captive and shackling some of them inside a squalid Southern California home, have their first court hearing Thursday.

The husband, 57, and wife, 49, are charged with torture and child endangerment after police found their children appearing "malnourished and very dirty" and three of them chained to furniture at their home in Perris. The couple's bail was set at $9 million each.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Conditions inside their house were filthy, as were the siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 29. Some of them were shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks "in dark and foul-smelling surroundings," authorities said. Although seven of the Turpin children are adults, they were so emaciated they looked like children, police said.

Authorities came to the home after a daring escape by a 17-year-old girl who crawled out of a window and called 911 using a deactivated cell phone she had grabbed from the house. She told officers that her parents were holding her 12 siblings captive and showed them photos, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

When authorities arrived, their mother was "perplexed as to why" they came to her home, said Riverside County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Fellows.