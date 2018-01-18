Breaking News

Members of Tennessee motorcycle club accused of racketeering

By Konstantin Toropin and Ella Wilkie, CNN

Updated 7:45 PM ET, Thu January 18, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bikers mongol nation lisa ling orig_00004210
bikers mongol nation lisa ling orig_00004210

    JUST WATCHED

    Riding with an outlaw motorcycle club

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Riding with an outlaw motorcycle club 02:02

Story highlights

  • Members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols motorcycle club are indicted
  • Charges stem for alleged racketeering conspiracy

(CNN)Fifteen people, all of whom are members or known associates of a nationwide motorcycle gang, were indicted Thursday on charges that included allegations of murder and racketeering, officials said.

Don Cochran, US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the 54-count indictment and subsequent arrests of 14 associates of the Mongols motorcycle club.
The Clarksville-area Mongols are accused of committing various violent crimes, including assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, money laundering and large-scale drug trafficking.
    The organization identifies itself as an "outlaw" motorcycle gang, the US attorney's office said in a statement. According to the club's website, most chapters are based in California, but since its establishment in 1969, it has expanded to 17 other states, including Tennessee.
    Most of the people arrested were local to the Clarksville area, though three are from areas in neighboring Kentucky.
    Read More
    One of the members remains at large.
    "The place we're at today is a culmination of almost three years of work," David Boling, a US attorney spokesperson, told CNN.
    On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    In an effort to refresh his creativity,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jasonwillheim.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; photographer Jason Willheim&lt;/a&gt; was connected with the Mongols Motorcycle Club. He spent seven years with the group, documenting weddings, parties, funerals and road trips. Seen here is the 2010 Mother Chapter in Los Angeles. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Learn more as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/shows/this-is-life-with-lisa-ling&quot;&gt;Lisa Ling goes inside the Mongols biker nation&lt;/a&gt; this Wednesday on CNN at 9 p.m. ET.
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    In an effort to refresh his creativity, photographer Jason Willheim was connected with the Mongols Motorcycle Club. He spent seven years with the group, documenting weddings, parties, funerals and road trips. Seen here is the 2010 Mother Chapter in Los Angeles.

    Learn more as Lisa Ling goes inside the Mongols biker nation this Wednesday on CNN at 9 p.m. ET.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Ready to Box&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Commerce, California, 2010&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The Mongols club is an &quot;extremely violent&quot; outlaw motorcycle gang that poses a serious criminal threat to the Pacific and Southwest regions of the United States, the Department of Justice says. In fact, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have called the Mongols the most violent and dangerous motorcycle gang in the country. But Willheim disagrees. &quot;They&#39;re not out looking for blood, looking to kill, this or that. ... They&#39;re Americans looking to ride, and they love the brotherhood. ... I think I&#39;m more scared of the ATF rolling up during an event.&quot;
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Ready to Box"
    Commerce, California, 2010

    The Mongols club is an "extremely violent" outlaw motorcycle gang that poses a serious criminal threat to the Pacific and Southwest regions of the United States, the Department of Justice says. In fact, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have called the Mongols the most violent and dangerous motorcycle gang in the country. But Willheim disagrees. "They're not out looking for blood, looking to kill, this or that. ... They're Americans looking to ride, and they love the brotherhood. ... I think I'm more scared of the ATF rolling up during an event."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Touch Up&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Reno, Nevada, 2010&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;One of Willheim&#39;s friends was acquainted with a member of the Mongols, and he introduced them to each other in 2008. &quot;For the next year we spoke (and) got a feel for each other,&quot; Willheim said. Willheim eventually began photographing the group and was given access to its members.
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Touch Up"
    Reno, Nevada, 2010

    One of Willheim's friends was acquainted with a member of the Mongols, and he introduced them to each other in 2008. "For the next year we spoke (and) got a feel for each other," Willheim said. Willheim eventually began photographing the group and was given access to its members.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Heading East&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Texas, 2009&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Although Willheim doesn&#39;t ride motorcycles, he did go on road trips with the Mongols. The longest trip was a seven-day journey from Los Angeles to Oklahoma and back.
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Heading East"
    Texas, 2009

    Although Willheim doesn't ride motorcycles, he did go on road trips with the Mongols. The longest trip was a seven-day journey from Los Angeles to Oklahoma and back.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;R.I.P. Sinner&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;City of Industry, California, 2011&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Willheim split his time between shooting commercial work and the Mongols, taking more than 17,000 photos, he said. &quot;It was just a side project. One day I&#39;m hanging with the club, the next day I&#39;m doing a movie poster, you know, advertising.&quot;
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "R.I.P. Sinner"
    City of Industry, California, 2011

    Willheim split his time between shooting commercial work and the Mongols, taking more than 17,000 photos, he said. "It was just a side project. One day I'm hanging with the club, the next day I'm doing a movie poster, you know, advertising."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Tickets&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;South Bay, California, 2011 &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Willheim said he has never felt threatened by the Mongols. &quot;There&#39;s always a brother or two that&#39;s not thrilled about taking their picture, so I don&#39;t take their picture,&quot; he said. &quot;Once they trust you, they&#39;re the (most loyal) people you&#39;ll ever meet.&quot;
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Tickets"
    South Bay, California, 2011

    Willheim said he has never felt threatened by the Mongols. "There's always a brother or two that's not thrilled about taking their picture, so I don't take their picture," he said. "Once they trust you, they're the (most loyal) people you'll ever meet."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Lil&#39; John&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Bakersfield, California, 2009 &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Willheim was invited to attend the funeral of Lil&#39; John, an older man who had been in the club for many years, he said.
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Lil' John"
    Bakersfield, California, 2009

    Willheim was invited to attend the funeral of Lil' John, an older man who had been in the club for many years, he said.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Charro&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Upland, California, 2010&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The Mongols call themselves the &quot;baddest 1%er motorcycle club known worldwide.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2015/10/04/bikers-mongol-nation-lisa-ling-orig.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;CNN&#39;s Lisa Ling said&lt;/a&gt; 1%er motorcycle clubs are considered the outlaw biker clubs; they play by their own rules.
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Charro"
    Upland, California, 2010

    The Mongols call themselves the "baddest 1%er motorcycle club known worldwide." CNN's Lisa Ling said 1%er motorcycle clubs are considered the outlaw biker clubs; they play by their own rules.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Brotherhood&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Whittier, California, 2011&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The Department of Justice says the Mongols are &quot;known to frequently commit violent crime, including assault, intimidation and murder, in defense of their territory and to uphold the reputation of the club.&quot; The club says on its website: &quot;When we do right, nobody remembers. When we do wrong, nobody forgets.&quot;
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Brotherhood"
    Whittier, California, 2011

    The Department of Justice says the Mongols are "known to frequently commit violent crime, including assault, intimidation and murder, in defense of their territory and to uphold the reputation of the club." The club says on its website: "When we do right, nobody remembers. When we do wrong, nobody forgets."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Honoring Freddie&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;California, 2011&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The club has actually been a positive influence on a lot of guys,&quot; Ling said.
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Honoring Freddie"
    California, 2011

    "The club has actually been a positive influence on a lot of guys," Ling said.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Top Hat&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Industry, California, 2011 &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;From only knowing the club from stories via the Internet, I had no clue what I was getting myself into,&quot; Willheim said. &quot;These are some of the greatest guys I&#39;ve ever met.&quot;
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "Top Hat"
    Industry, California, 2011

    "From only knowing the club from stories via the Internet, I had no clue what I was getting myself into," Willheim said. "These are some of the greatest guys I've ever met."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;&quot;On the Road&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Arizona, 2009 &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I met members who never had a car because they only ride motorcycles,&quot; Willheim said.
    Photos: On the road with the Mongols Motorcycle Club
    "On the Road"
    Arizona, 2009
    "I met members who never had a car because they only ride motorcycles," Willheim said.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    01 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED02 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED03 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED04 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED05 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED06 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED07 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED08 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED09 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED10 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED11 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED12 mongols motorcyle club RESTRICTED
    Local, state and federal law agencies contributed to the arrests, the statement said.
    "We look forward to prosecuting these individuals and holding them accountable," Boling said.
    The national Mongols motorcycle club organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
    The indictment alleges the chapter was heavily involved in the transportation and distribution of methamphetamines and narcotics, according to the statement. The members are alleged to have transported a total of at least 50 pounds of methamphetamine to Tennessee and Kentucky from California. In addition, the US attorney's office alleges the members acquired and sold Oxymorphone, a powerful opioid and Schedule II substance.
    In addition to the drug charges, the members of the club are accused of violence against other local motorcycle organizations. The Mongol members allegedly set a fire that destroyed another motorcycle club's clubhouse in 2015, and allegedly shot someone for wearing clothing from another motorcycle club in 2016.
    If convicted, two defendants face up to 20 years in prison, while the others face up to life in prison.
    Boling said that this indictment is the first in a larger effort by the US attorney's office.
    "By no means is the investigation over," Boling said.