Members of Tennessee motorcycle club accused of racketeering

(CNN) Fifteen people, all of whom are members or known associates of a nationwide motorcycle gang, were indicted Thursday on charges that included allegations of murder and racketeering, officials said.

Don Cochran, US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the 54-count indictment and subsequent arrests of 14 associates of the Mongols motorcycle club.

The Clarksville-area Mongols are accused of committing various violent crimes, including assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, money laundering and large-scale drug trafficking.

The organization identifies itself as an "outlaw" motorcycle gang, the US attorney's office said in a statement . According to the club's website, most chapters are based in California, but since its establishment in 1969, it has expanded to 17 other states, including Tennessee.

Most of the people arrested were local to the Clarksville area, though three are from areas in neighboring Kentucky.

