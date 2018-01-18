Texas executes 'Tourniquet Killer'

(CNN) Texas on Thursday executed a man who admitted to killing three girls and a woman in the 1980s and 90s, the state's Department of Criminal Justice said.

CNN affiliate KTRK reported that Anthony Allen Shore, known as the "Tourniquet Killer," died of lethal injection.

His victims were raped, strangled and their bodies were dumped behind buildings or in a field over a nine-year period beginning in 1986.

Shore was dubbed the "Tourniquet Killer" for the way he murdered his victims, using handmade tourniquets, KTRK reported.

His DNA was taken in 1998 after he was convicted of abusing his daughters and, years later, it was matched to one of his murder victims.

