Serial killer behind 9 slayings in Phoenix area, police say

Story highlights Cleophus Cooksey was initially arrested for killing his mother and stepfather

The suspect was soon linked to 9 killings over 3 weeks in the Phoenix area

(CNN) Arriving on the scene of a double slaying last month, Phoenix police took a man -- the son of one of the victims -- into custody, not knowing they were handcuffing a suspected serial killer.

Officers felt Cleophus Cooksey was acting strangely, perhaps trying to conceal something. They arrested him in the December 17 deaths of his mother, Rene Cooksey, and his stepfather, Edward Nunn, but that was just the beginning of a multi-jurisdiction investigation," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Cooksey would soon be linked to seven more killings in the Phoenix metro area over three weeks.

"Phoenix police officers arrested Cooksey and he's been in jail since, but our detectives didn't stop there. They kept digging because that's what good police officers do," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Using technology for forensics analysis, investigators linked Cooksey to a total of nine killings in Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale, the chief said.

Read More