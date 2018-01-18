Questions surround Ohio teen's death in courthouse shooting

Story highlights Authorities say more information will be released later on Thursday

The teen was shot after an altercation broke out between his family and a deputy

(CNN) Authorities have identified a teenager fatally shot by a deputy in an Ohio courtroom as 16-year-old Joseph Haynes.

Haynes, whose grandmother told CNN affiliate WSYX he was trying to turn his life around, was killed during a hearing in a juvenile courtroom in Columbus on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department said in a news conference.

The teenager was attending a hearing on a menacing with a gun charge when his family members and a deputy got into an altercation, Minerd said. At some point, the deputy was knocked to the ground and fired a single gunshot, hitting Haynes in the abdomen.

Haynes was taken to a hospital about a mile away, where he died. The deputy was taken to a separate hospital with unspecified but non-life-threatening injuries, Minerd said. The deputy was the only law enforcement officer in the courtroom.

The sheriff's office said it would reveal more details about the case on Thursday, but hadn't shared any information by the afternoon.

