A New Jersey suburb wants to fine you $200 for driving through during rush hour

(CNN) A New Jersey suburb is getting tired of out-of-towners using navigation apps that send them through its narrow side streets on their way to and from the George Washington Bridge.

Its solution? Hitting nonresidents with a $200 fine during rush hour.

The borough of Leonia, just west of New York City, says it plans to prohibit outsiders from using 60 public roads between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., beginning January 22.

Leonia's police department plans to distribute yellow tags for residents to hang in their cars and employee/visitor tags for motorists who have a viable reason for driving through the town regularly.

"The whole idea is to keep the vehicles on the major highways where the traffic belongs. We are doing this to keep our residents safe," said Thomas Rowe, Leonia's police chief. "It's certainly extreme. And I've told everybody the traffic is extreme."

Traffic approaches the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey. More drivers are turning to navigation apps like Waze to help them find shortcuts, causing gridlocks on suburban streets.

