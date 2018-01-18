Breaking News

Read McKayla Maroney's full victim impact statement in Larry Nassar case

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Thu January 18, 2018

Olympic gymnast: We are taking our power back
(CNN)Gymnast McKayla Maroney said Larry Nassar's abuse -- or as he called it, "treatment" -- began when she was 13 or 14 years old.

It continued through her gold medal-winning performance at the 2012 Olympics in London, and didn't stop until she left the sport completely.
"As it turns out, much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being. End of story!" she wrote in a victim impact statement that was read aloud in court on Thursday as part of Nassar's sentencing on charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Larry Nassar&#39;s abuse victims, in their own words
"He abused my trust, he abused my body and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away," Maroney wrote.
    Maroney, now 22, is one of several prominent USA Gymnastics stars who have said Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor, sexually assaulted and abused athletes under the guise of providing medical treatment.
    The letter read in court was identical to the victim impact statement Maroney wrote for Nassar's federal court case on charges of child pornography. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison in that case.
    You can read the full statement below.