Larry Nassar accuses judge of running a 'media circus'

(CNN) Serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar accused the judge presiding over his case of conducting a "four-day sentencing media circus" for her own benefit, according to a letter read aloud in court Thursday.

"She wants me to sit in the witness box next to her for all four days so the media cameras will be directed toward her," Nassar wrote in the letter, according to Aquilina.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read parts of the letter and then defended her role in conducting the victim impact statements.

Nassar, the former renowned doctor for USA Gymnastics, pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County in Michigan. As part of his sentencing, about 100 victims in all are expected to speak in court about Nassar's abuse and the impact it has had on their lives.

As of Thursday morning, just over 50 victims had spoken already, often in personal and powerful terms.

