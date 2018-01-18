5 things for January 18: Shutdown, Bannon, Haiti, laundry pods, Olympics

Photos: Common household poisons Hydrogen peroxide – Researchers for a study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine in 2016 looked at 294 cases of peroxide ingestion over a 10-year period. They found that a large number of cases where patients swallowed high-concentration peroxide resulted in critical illness, some with continued disability or death. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Laundry products – Biting into laundry detergent packets can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to an analysis of national data . A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.

Hand sanitizer – Since 2010, poison control center hotlines across the United States have seen a nearly 400% increase in calls related to children younger than 12 ingesting hand sanitizer , according to an analysis by the Georgia Poison Center.

Personal care products – Cosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Household cleaners – Household cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Painkillers – Painkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Vitamins and supplements – Some vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

Bug- and weedkillers – Insecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.

Liquid nicotine – Cigarettes aren't the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.