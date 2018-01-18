5 things for January 18: Government shutdown, laundry pod challenge, Olympics

(CNN) An iconic candy bar is going pink, thanks to special "Ruby" cocoa beans. Who's ready for breakfast?. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Government shutdown

Will there be a government shutdown? GOP leaders say it's not going to happen and plan a vote on yet another short-term spending bill today to keep the lights on for a few more weeks. But Democrats won't vote for that without a DACA deal, so the GOP will have to get this done with just Republican votes. But that's no guarantee either. Conservative House members don't want to kick the can down the road anymore. They feel these short-term spending fixes are hurting the military, so they may vote no, too.

If a shutdown happens -- the deadline is midnight Friday -- political observers believe Republicans will ultimately be blamed because, hey, they're running the show in DC now. Here's what to expect if the government does shut down.

2. Russia investigation

