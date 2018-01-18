Story highlights Authorities have not determined cause of fire that burned more than 280K acres

Plaintiffs say power company could have prevented the fire and their injuries

(CNN) Several residents of Santa Barbara County are suing a major California power company, saying it was responsible for a massive wildfire that stripped hillsides of vegetation that could have prevented the recent mudslides.

The civil complaint, filed in state superior court, alleges the Southern California Edison Company was responsible for causing the Thomas Fire that burned a state record 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

It also says the Montecito Water District Financing Corporation was responsible in part for the heavy damage caused by the mudslides because a pipe broke, allowing 9 million of gallons of water to combine with rainwater to produce mudflows that left at least 20 people dead.

State officials say the cause of the Thomas Fire is unknown and is still under investigation. David Clark, Cal Fire spokesman, says the mudslide was the result of a significant amount of rain on January 9.

The Thomas Fire, which was just recently contained, began December 4 in the hills of the town of Santa Paula. The suit says two transformers owned by the power company -- located about 6 miles apart -- either caught fire or exploded and ignited the brush. The complaint also says Edison failed to trim or remove trees when needed.

