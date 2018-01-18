Story highlights 2017 was second-hottest on record per NASA

The six hottest years have all been since 2010

(CNN) 2017 was once again one of the hottest years on record, ranked as the second-warmest by NASA and third-warmest by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The findings "continue the planet's long-term warming trend," according to NASA. A trend that is driven predominately by human activity through carbon dioxide emissions.

Temperature records for the planet, monitored independently by both agencies, go back to 1880. The announcement came at a joint press conference on Thursday in Washington.

The hottest year on record remains 2016, while 2015 ranks second according to NOAA and third by NASA, which means the top three years have been the most recent three.

Though 2017 was slightly cooler on average compared to 2016. the trend towards a warmer planet has never been clearer.

