What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) Former NBA star John Amaechi says sporting organizations have been guilty of "purposeful amnesia" in ignoring the way some leading coaches have abused and exploited young athletes they worked with.

"There's no doubt that the perpetrators are the primary fault I'm not suggesting that any organization can ensure that there isn't a predator," Amaechi told CNN's World Sport.

"While there are sophisticated predators out there, I maintain that most of the fault here is actually organizations that have purposeful amnesia.

"They see something and immediately forget it ... and they do the thing that many of us do. A lot of cultural problems can be aligned to, like, littering, which seems odd.

"Most of us when we see a small piece of litter, our instinct is not to pick it up because we think it's not our problem, it's not our fault -- it's not that big of a deal.