What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) Former NBA star John Amaechi says sporting organizations have been guilty of "purposeful amnesia" in ignoring the way some leading coaches have abused and exploited young athletes they worked with.

"While there are sophisticated predators out there, I maintain that most of the fault here is actually organizations that have purposeful amnesia," Amaechi told CNN's World Sport.

"They see something and immediately forget it ... and they do the thing that many of us do. A lot of cultural problems can be aligned to, like, littering, which seems odd.

"Most of us when we see a small piece of litter, our instinct is not to pick it up because we think it's not our problem, it's not our fault -- it's not that big of a deal.

"So we leave it and a week later there's more litter and before you know it there's so much litter that you realize, 'I can't do anything about this. This is a specialist problem that requires a specialist to solve.'"