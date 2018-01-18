Story highlights Michael Flynn was the first significant staff departure

Departures have included Trump's chief of staff and press secretary

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's first year in office was rocked by a barrage of high-profile staff departures -- an exodus that is expected to continue during his second year once aides who are determined to make it one year on the job have satisfied their goal.

Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser, was the first significant departure of the Trump administration. He served in the job for less than a month, and recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the US.

The list only grew as the year went on -- including, but not limited to: the deputy chief of staff, the first communications director, the press secretary, the chief of staff, the second communications director, the chief strategist, a deputy assistant, a third communications director, the FBI director, the deputy national security adviser, the director of Oval Office operations and the director of communications for the White House's Office of Public Liaison.

Several staffers are expected to announce their exits in the coming weeks, and chief of staff John Kelly has told several of them to decide by the end of the month whether they intend to leave or stay. Asked who in the White House was considering leaving their post in the coming weeks, one staffer quipped to CNN, "Who isn't?"

Here's a list of the highest-profile West Wing casualties: