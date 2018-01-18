Story highlights The government is due to shutdown by midnight on Friday unless an agreement is passed

If a bill is passed, WH staffers are discussing if a tweet will signal the government is open

A senior administration official told CNN there was an effort to have agencies minimize the impact of a potential shutdown

Washington (CNN) White House staffers are mulling the idea President Donald Trump could use Twitter Friday night to signal that the federal government will not close down, a senior administration official told CNN.

The idea is that if the Senate passes the continuing resolution to keep the government open Friday, the President could then tweet that he will sign the continuing resolution. That would be an indication the government is open, even if he signs the actual bill later on.

The President is expected to be in his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend, and Saturday will mark the one year anniversary of his inauguration.

The White House has been communicating with federal agencies to ensure plans are in place for dealing with a potential shutdown, with the message that agencies should do whatever they can "to minimize the impact on the general public" of a shutdown, the official said.

Read More