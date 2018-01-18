Story highlights President Trump will fly to Florida Friday afternoon

VP Mike Pence is scheduled to travel to the Middle East in the evening

The deadline to avoid a shutdown is midnight

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is scheduled to depart Washington and head to his Florida resort hours before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown Friday at midnight.

The President is planning to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago for the one-year anniversary of his inauguration. However, his trip comes amid the looming shutdown deadline as Congress battles against the clock to keep the government open.

"We believe that the bill will pass and the President will have an opportunity to sign it," White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told reporters Thursday. "I mean, some of the timing and logistics of travel will have to reflect the reality, but we expect it to be passed. And we expect the President to be able to travel to Florida this weekend."

Trump is scheduled to depart Washington in the 4 p.m. hour Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence is also scheduled to leave Washington Friday evening, on his three-country swing to the Middle East. Pence will go to Egypt, Israel and Jordan.