New polls show Trump at 37% approval

Story highlights Trump got his highest marks for his handling of ISIS and the economy

Six in 10 said Trump is doing more to divide the country

Washington (CNN) Two new polls released Thursday show President Donald Trump's approval rating at 37% nearly one year into his presidency.

According to the NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 53% of Americans see Trump's first year as a failure, and 61% believed he is doing more to divide the country than unite it.

Trump receives the most praise for his handling of ISIS and the economy.

In the NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 48% of Americans approve how the Trump administration has handled ISIS, 44% say the economy has improved since Trump took office and 18% say it has gotten worse.

