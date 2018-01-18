Trump children's health insurance tweet contradicts, confounds

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump contradicted his own administration on Thursday when he tweeted that funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program should not be included in a short-term plan to fund the government.

"CHIP should be part of a long-term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension," Trump tweeted

CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

That is the opposite to what his administration said on Wednesday.

"The Administration supports the bill's multiyear funding extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. "If H.J. Res. 125 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he sign the bill into law."

Trump's tweet -- which confounded even Trump's aides inside the West Wing -- threw negotiations over how to fund the government into chaos as a Friday deadline looms. Republicans, including those inside the Trump administration, had planned to use funding for children's health care program to woo Democratic votes for the short-term spending bill.

