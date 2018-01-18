(CNN) The last government shutdown occurred in 2013 between a Republican House and a Democratic White House and Senate. It lasted for 16 days in October and ended with a temporary debt and spending deal. Phew!

"Knock it off. Pass a budget. And move on."

"This isn't some damn game."



-- House Speaker John Boehner, responding to the idea that Democratic leadership saw the shutdown as a win. Bonus points for slamming his newspaper down as he said it

"Well, those are two cookies. So why don't you give me one of those cookies?... You want both?"

-- Obama, subtly diet shaming Vice President Joe Biden while ordering lunch. The two stopped by DC sandwich shop Taylor Gourmet, one of the local establishments that offered a discount to federal workers during the shutdown.

"If reasonable Republicans want to talk about these things again, I'm ready to head up to the Hill and try. I'll even spring for dinner again."



-- Obama, who had previously hosted Republican senators to try to foster a relationship with them

"This government shutdown is an embarrassment to our nation."



-- Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, specifically citing an international economic conference that Obama wasn't able to attend as a result of the shutdown