Tillerson's Syria wish list means US is in it for the longer haul

(CNN) It was as unanticipated as it was detailed. On Wednesday in Stanford, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spelled out, in rare and lengthy granular form, exactly what America's endgame in Syria looks like.

Over six years into a war that -- after outside powers ensured the near defeat of ISIS, and of the Syrian rebellion itself -- is slowly and bloodily coming to an end, the Trump administration is finding itself doing precisely what its predecessor resisted, and settling in for the longer term.

Tillerson was very specific about what needs to happen for the US to stop "remaining engaged" in Syria -- a set of conditions which, if shared as an opinion by the White House and Pentagon, potentially amount to a long presence indeed.

Firstly, he said ISIS and al Qaeda must "suffer an enduring defeat." ISIS are massively diminished, but questions remain about where possibly hundreds of stragglers may be -- including the foreign fighters and leaders who fled the final stand in Raqqa. Some are trying to get to Turkey, others are mingled with refugees in the desert. They'll be hard to track and likely will return as a ragtag insurgency.

The addition of al Qaeda to this mix raises a point many Western officials have kept out of sight as the ISIS war wound up: there are hundreds of foreign al Qaeda members in northwest Syria's Idlib area. They are currently facing a regime onslaught, but they have no love for the West. Ensuring their "enduring defeat" is a long-term project that hasn't really gotten underway yet.

