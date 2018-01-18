Story highlights Bannon was expected to return at 2 p.m. ET Thursday

Washington (CNN) The House Intelligence Committee has agreed to give former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon until the end of the month to return to the panel and finish his closed-door interview, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

Bannon's attorney, in a letter to the committee shared with CNN, said the committee asked that his legal team work out with the White House the scope of the executive privilege President Donald Trump could potentially assert in the future.

Bannon was expected to return at 2 p.m. ET Thursday to respond to a subpoena issued during his closed-door testimony on Tuesday, when Republicans and Democrats were irritated by his refusal to answer questions relating to the transition and his time in the White House. Bannon refused to answer certain questions at the direction of White House lawyers who instructed that they might want to assert executive privilege.

The postponement follows an exchange of terse letters by the House panel and Bannon's attorney, William Burck.

"Mr. Bannon remains willing to speak with the committee so long as there is an accommodation reached between the White House and the committee on what information he can share that strikes an agreed -- meaning agreed between the White House and the committee -- balance between the prerogatives claimed by each," Burck wrote.

